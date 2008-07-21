Bravo: We Don't Care About "Project Runway" Anyway

Project Runway had its fifth season premiere last week, not that you would know given that Bravo barely bothered to promote the show’s final season before it goes to rival Lifetime.



NBC Universal is still battling The Weinstein Company in court over whether the move take place, but should the Weinsteins emerge victorious, Bravo has already planned two new reality shows designed to keep viewers fascinated by fashion and design competitions glued to the channel.

EW.com: In what seems like a move to replace Project Runway, which is moving to Lifetime after the current season, today Bravo revealed its developing new sartorial show Fashion House. The reality series, which does not yet have a premiere date, seems poised to fill the fashion void that will exist after Runway exits. In a press release, Fashion House is described as a show that “replicates the workings of the fashion business through a fashion house.” Teams of designers will live together and work to create an entire line — rather than just individual pieces — that has the potential to be purchased by commercial buyers.

Not quite in the same vein, but Sarah Jessica Parker is executive producing another new show, American Artist:

Reuters: Sarah Jessica Parker’s art-competition reality show has found a home at Bravo.

The network has picked up “American Artist,” a “Project Runway”-style series that takes on the art world.

Aspiring artists compete to produce various styles of artwork (painting, sculpting, etc.), which is then judged by a panel of experts. Parker’s Pretty Matches production company is helping develop the project.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.