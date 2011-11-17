A DAY IN THE LIFE: Behind The Scenes At Bravo's "Watch What Happens: Live"

Monday night’s show had a surprise guest caller.

Photo: Bravo

Every Monday and Sunday night, Bravo’s Andy Cohen hosts his late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens: Live,” now in its fifth season.We decided to watch what happens behind the scenes.



So, we asked Talent Producer Robyn Baum to take us through her day on Monday.

And she did an awesome job.

Baum has been a part of the show’s small team since its second season, juggling publicists, booking talent, and producing guests.

As Talent Producer, Baum also preps Cohen with discussion topics for the night’s guests, “researching things that he can talk about, that they don’t talk about anywhere else.”

And to keep them comfortable, Baum makes sure everyone’s favourite cocktail is on hand:

“It’s always Saturday night in the clubhouse.”

After getting home at 1 a.m. from our show last night, Monday mornings start a little later for the WWHL team than for most people. But it's actually kind of great because I love watching morning TV and need at least 2 (giant) cups of coffee before I can even think about leaving the apartment. Grabbed a cab to the studio (with cup of coffee #3). I definitely spend way too much money on cabs, and keep vowing to take the subway more. New Year's resolution?? Books, CDs and all sorts of promotional stuff are always sent to me from publicists pitching their clients for our show. I continue to search for a better spot to keep all of it in the office. New Year's Resolution #2?? WWHL's Executive Producers Michael Davies & Deirdre Connolly deep in discussion about tonight's show. Note: the champagne bottles in Michaels office are actually empty. The original idea was to open one after every WWHL, but that came to an end once the show got picked up for a second season. I think Michael would look a bit like a hoarder had we kept that up! Gourmet food trucks have become a constant around our office in Soho, and we love it! We never know which ones will be there, and today we actually saw Bravo's Rocco DiSpirito in a truck. The WWHL team shared some gluten-free meatballs...which were delicious...I swear! I think that taking pics of my day has forced me to fully acknowledge my coffee addiction. This is my fourth cup in only a few hours. But in my defence, I know that I'll be at work until 1 a.m., so the caffeine is a basic necessity! Once the crew arrives, we have a meeting in the studio (a.k.a. The Bravo Clubhouse) about tonight's show. It's true that all studios are smaller than they look on TV, but that's definitely the case for ours. We kind of love that it's small though...it feels more intimate, just like you're in someones apartment. Our set was actually designed to look just like one of the rooms in Andy's actual apartment! This is my right-hand man Tristan, our incredible talent coordinator. He's calling to check on the guests cars and is making sure that everything is set for their arrival...but he never breaks a sweat! Keeping your cool is definitely important when dealing with talent. He has an amazing attitude. In one of the guests' dressing rooms, a hair piece is being flat-ironed and styled. We're kind of obsessed with ladies wigs, weaves and extensions at WWHL...we even have a bronzed wig on set! A pro AND a major con of working in TV is the constant presence of snacks! Our craft service table is always a huge temptation. There was a Thanksgiving theme for dinner tonight. And who can resist pie?? Andy is the ultimate multi-tasker: Typing on his blackberry while the makeup and audio people are getting him set for rehearsal...all while our Executive Producer is talking to him through his ear piece. It's pretty impressive actually! The control room is getting set for rehearsal. Now is when we go through all of the technical elements to make sure that everything runs smoothly once we're live Before a guest comes on the show, I always find out what their favourite cocktail is. Our incredible bartenders have been told that they make some of the best drinks around! Before and during the show, viewers send questions in for the guests via text, Twitter, and Facebook. It's really amazing to see what the audience is thinking about the episode while we're still on the air! Andy is given the updates on blue cards throughout the show. We have an on-set photographer most of the time and post the framed photos all around the studio. I love that none of them feel staged. It's usually Andy and the guests laughing or doing something outrageous. After the show, the WWHL team always finishes the night with some drinks of our own! We then watch the episode back from our office, and it usually turns into a bit of an after party. Although it's after midnight at that point, there's definitely adrenaline that comes with finishing a live show! Executive Producer Deirdre toasting to another great episode! Once we finally decide to head out, I take (yet another) cab home. It's usually about 1 a.m. at that point, but it just feels like the end of a normal work day (which for us, it actually is!). Know who else has an interesting day? Manhattan's Matchmaker To The Wall Street Elite>>

