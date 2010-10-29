Bravo To CNBC's Kate Kelly!

Yesterday CNBC’s Kate Kelly revealed that a group of investors had met in Manhattan to plot their plan to sell spoiled mortgages back to the banks.



According to Kelly, the names included representatives of Paulson, Fortress, Prudential, Och-Ziff, and others.

How did she get the names of attendees? They were supposed to be anonymous.

A letter posted at FT Alphaville, written by attorney David Grais reveals all:

To Those Who Attended our Conference on Robosigners:

I have just learned that CNBC purports to have reviewed a list of those who attended today’s conference. This morning CNBC asked me for a list, and I refused. I told CNBC (as well as other journalists who asked) that we respected the privacy of those who did not want their attendance to be publicized. Apparently, CNBC’s reporter looked over the shoulder of our employee who was receiving our guests and who had a list of those who had registered. I have told CNBC that that reporter is not welcome to return to any conference that we sponsor.

Keeping confidences is our most important obligation. My colleagues and I apologise profusely to those whose attendance at our conference was publicized in this underhanded way.

David Grais

Awesome.

