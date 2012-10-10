Bravo's 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley' Shows Geeks Just Want To Have Fun, And That's Simply Not Allowed

Photo: Screenshot

Bravo has released a trailer for its upcoming show Start-Ups: Silicon Valley that follows the lives of six young entrepreneurs trying to make a name for themselves.But the footage reveals that nerds like to have fun, too. A lot of fun. The two-minute promo is filled with beautiful people drinking, partying, dancing, bikinis, crying, and of course, working.



That has made the show controversial in Silicon Valley’s insider tech circles, where it is not culturally acceptable to discuss one’s enthusiasm for pursuits outside of work.

The show’s stars give lip service to this precept.

“I live, breathe, eat, s****, daydream my company,” Dwight Crow says.

Crow also says he has a “work hard, play hard” mentality, which becomes evident when we see him throwing back a bottle of champagne.

Journalist-entrepreneur Hermione Way, who at one point is seen bawling her eyes out, says the future of the world is in their hands.

“Geeks are definitely the new rock stars,” Way says.

The show, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, premieres November 5 on Bravo. Check out the trailer below.





