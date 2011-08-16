Want To Experience Bravo's "Real Housewives" In Person? No? Too Bad!

Are the sounds of “Real Housewives” yelling and self-promoting that are coming from your TV not enough?



Bravo to the rescue.

The network announced Monday that it is “bringing Housewives from various cities together on one stage for an exclusive experience.”

The Real Housewives Live Tour.

And just what sort of performances can you look forward to on this tour? None!

Instead, there will be plenty of re-hashing, gossiping, and some Q & A with the audience.

In the press release, Bravo’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Ellen Stone says, “With ‘The Real Housewives Live Tour,’ we are able to give our fans a unique, hands-on experience with their favourite cast members across franchises that they can’t experience anywhere else.”

Right.

Except for the actual series, the reunion show once the series is over, or “Watch What Happens Live!” the show hosted by the “Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen that dissects the series throughout the season.

And, of course, the endless list of products and DVDs.

Ticket prices will range from $49.50 to $170.00 for the “Red Carpet Experience Package,” which includes a walk the Bravo red carpet and limited edition tour laminate & matching lanyard.

Try to contain yourself.

Their first stop? Atlantic City, NJ. Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 19 at 10:00AM.

