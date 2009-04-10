Bravo Orders A Real-Life "Gossip Girl"

- Bravo has ordered the reality show NYC Prep, conceived as a real-life version of Gossip Girl (LA Times)
- Despite the outcry over today’s front page ad for Southland, the LA Times is running another ad designed to look like editorial content in Sunday’s Calendar section: This time it’s a four-page supplement about The Soloist. (LA Observed)
- ABC’s The Unusuals premiered with 6.8 million viewers Wednesday night, the network’s lowest-rated drama series premiere this season. (THR)
- Following in iTunes’ footsteps, Wal-Mart has launched new prices for its MP3s: $0.64, $0.94, and $1.24. (TechWhack)
- Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ Trick ‘r Treat may finally get a Blu-ray release this year. (DVD Talk)
