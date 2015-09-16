These 'Million Dollar Listing' stars have to solve a tough $16 million property puzzle

It’s often said that couples shouldn’t go to bed angry. That could be a good rule for business partners, too.

On last week’s episode of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” British pair James Harris and David Parnes had a falling out over a lost listing. But if they don’t make up quickly, another multimillion-dollar deal may fall through their fingers.

“James and I have been friends since we were little,” David explains in Business Insider’s exclusive preview of Wednesday’s episode. “We’ve had our fights before and eventually they always blow over.”

In a Business Insider exclusive video, David Parnes may have waited too long to patch things up with partner, James Harris. He has been charged with purchasing three huge properties with just about $US16 million to play with. It’s a puzzle and he’s going to need James’ help to figure it out.

“I should have never kept James out of the loop,” David admits. “I need James to help me figure out this insane puzzle of a deal.”

Is it too late? Watch BI’s exclusive preview below:



Meanwhile, the show’s other star realtors have their own tough situations to deal with. Josh Flagg is trying to unload a stale tear down property, which is a hard sell. And Josh Altman is trying to win over a new client, all while his visiting parents put the pressure on him and his fiance Heather to have children.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.