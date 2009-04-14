Bravo's Next Product Placement Will Be In Your House

Taking its product tie-ins to the next level, Bravo has begun developing clothes, kitchenware and other items based on its TV shows, which it plans to sell on its Web site. The channel will then get a cut of the product’s sales.

Bravo has long embraced product placement, but while mentioning Tresemmé on Project Runway or Glad on Top Chef earned the channel a fee, Bravo didn’t get any money from subsequent sales of the promoted product. But now the network’s trying to cash in on its popular shows in the retail business.

The following are just some of the products Bravo’s planning to sell:

Winning designs from the channel’s new program, The Fashion Show

Top Chef-themed food and floral bouquets from Teleflora

$595 Kooba handbags carried by the high-school girls on Bravo’s Gossip Girl-like reality series, NYC Prep

Top Chef-branded wines from Terlato Wines International

Top Chef knives from Master Cutlery

Online cooking classes led by Top Chef contestants

Bravo says the real value of the items will be in extending the channel’s brand.

“[T]he revenue from this is minuscule by comparison to what we think it’ll do for our brand,” Frances Berwick, executive vice president and general manager of Bravo Media told The New York Times. “This is a fun way to satisfy what we’re hearing from our viewers: that they like our shows, that they like our taste. It’s about giving our viewers a greater immersion in the brand.”

And Berwick says the channel won’t be developing shows based on the products it could sell—at least not yet.

“First and foremost, the creative of a television show is going to be driven by what we think is a great concept, not by what product is going to be derived from it. It will be a long time before that paradigm shift.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.