Bravo Becoming A Real Cable Channel

Bravo seems to be transitioning from its stable of reality TV shows to more of a modern cable channel, branching into scripted series and hooking up with prolific producer—and Twitter celebrity—Ashton Kutcher.

At this morning’s upfront presentation, the channel announced that it was developing two scripted shows:

Blueprint is a dramedy about straight and gay best friends who own an architecture and interior design firm in New York. The show will be executive produced by Alloy Entertainment, which also produces Gossip Girl. The second show, 30 Under 30, follows a group of young up-and-comers who have all earned a spot on an annual “30 Under 30” list.

Bravo also announced that it was developing a documentary series about celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh, which is set to be produced by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher through his Katalyst Media company, and the channel also picked up two high-profile pilots involving Kelly Cutrone and Sarah Jessica Parker, descriptions of which (from the press release) are below.

American Artist (working title)

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker and her production company, Pretty Matches, will team with the Emmy-nominated Magical Elves (“Top Chef,” “Project Runway”) and Eli Holzman, to produce “American Artist” (wt), an hour long creative competition series among contemporary artists. “American Artist” will bring together twelve aspiring artists to compete for a gallery show, a cash prize and a sponsored national tour. In each episode, contestants will create unique works of art highlighting art’s role in everyday life, while they compete and create in a range of disciplines including sculpture, painting, photography and industrial design (to name a few). In working beyond their preferred mediums, artists will have to adapt quickly to changes in order to succeed. Completed works of art will be appraised by a panel of top art world figures including fellow artists, gallerists, collectors, curators and critics. The finalists’ work will be showcased in a nation-wide museum tour. “American Artist” is produced by Magical Elves and Pretty Matches for Bravo. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson and Eli Holzman serve as executive producers.

Kell on Earth (working title)

Kelly Cutrone has been called one of the “coolest, scariest and New York-iest people ever” and, judging from her frank demeanor and fashion world credibility, it’s easy to see why. Bravo takes a no-holds-barred look into the life of one of America’s most legitimate tastemakers as she balances running her wildly successful fashion PR company, People’s Revolution, with being a single mother and one of New York’s most notable women about town. “Kell on Earth” (wt) is produced by the Emmy-nominated Magical Elves for Bravo. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Kelly Cutrone serve as executive producers.

