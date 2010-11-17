Braves Get Dan Uggla In Trade

Photo: AP Images

The Florida Marlins traded second baseman Dan Uggla to the Atlanta Braves for middle infielder Omar Infante and left-handed reliever Mike Dunn, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports. Uggla hit .287 with 33 HRs and 105 RBIs for the Marlins last year. The 30-year-old slugger was seeking a new contract, but reportedly turned down the Marlins 4-year, $48M offer.



Without the means to offer a larger salary, the Marlins traded him while they could still get something in return. They got a decent haul.

Omar Infante is a 28-year-old utility infielder that hit .321 for the Braves lin 2010 en route to his first All-Star game selection. Dunn is a 25-year-old reliever who held opponents to a 1.89 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 19 innings last season. The move also allowed the Marlins to sign catcher John Buck to a 3-year deal rumoured to be worth $18M.

