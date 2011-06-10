Braves Extend Marlins Losing Streak To Nine Games

Photo: AP

MIAMI (AP) — Jair Jurrjens threw seven solid innings and drove in a run as the Atlanta Braves handed the Florida Marlins their eighth straight loss with a 3-2 win Thursday night.Alex Gonzalez also drove in a run with a double as the Braves completed a three-game sweep at Sun Life Stadium for the first time since May 2-4, 1995.



The eight-game losing streak for the Marlins is their longest skid since they also dropped eight in a row Aug. 15-22, 2007.

Jurrjens (8-2), the league leader in ERA at 1.82, allowed two runs and six hits. He threw 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes and struck out two. Eric O’Flaherty tossed a scoreless eighth and Jonny Venters pitched the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

Chris Volstad (2-6) had his no-hit bid ended in the sixth on Matt Young’s leadoff single.

Young hit a 75-foot dribbler down the first-base line, and the ball traced the line as catcher John Buck raced toward it but let it run its course until it stopped in fair territory on the dirt. Volstad had retired 10 straight before Young’s hit.

Young scored three batters later when Gonzalez smacked a double off the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

Volstad unravelled in the seventh allowing four base hits, walked a batter, and threw a wild pitch resulting in a run. One of the base hits was an RBI single by Jurrjens, which gave the Braves a 3-0 edge ending Volstad’s outing. Volstad allowed three runs and struck out seven in 6 2-3 innings.

Jurrjens was in a groove until Mike Stanton hit a solo home run with two outs in the seventh cut the deficit to 3-1. Buck followed with a double and Emilio Bonifacio singled him home, but Jurrjens got out of the inning as Wes Helms flew out.

Notes: Braves LF Martin Prado missed his second straight start after getting bruising his left knee when hit by a throw while stealing second base Tuesday. … Marlins SS Hanley Ramirez (back) fielded groundballs before the game for the first time. He will begin his rehabilitation assignment on Friday with Single-A Jupiter. … Seven of the Marlins’ eight losses in the losing streak have been by one run.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.