Fingers Crossed, 'Braveheart' Is Becoming A TV Show

William Wallace and his band of Scottish rebels will be coming to the small screen. Scottish-based STV Productions as well as a few British and American companies (Digital Rights Group, Nine/8 Entertainment, Creative Media) are coming together to create a historical drama about the Scottish leader in “Braveheart.”

The show will resemble other dramas such as the Starz series “Spartacus” or HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Mick Davis, the producer and occasional writer of the short-lived CBS sci-fi drama “The Eleventh Hour,” will take charge on this ambitious new project as the creator, writer and executive producer.

Like “Braveheart,” “Wallace” will focus on Wallace’s past, romances, rivals and his fight for a unified Scotland.

But more importantly, will the show feature awesome speeches like this?

