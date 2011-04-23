Brave High School Student Fakes Pregnancy For 6-Month Senior Project

A pregnancy ruined Gaby Rodriguez‘s senior year of high school.



Check that: a fake pregnancy ruined Gaby Rodriguez’s senior year of high school.

In an effort to understand the stereotypes associated with teen pregnancy for her senior project, the 17-year-old student pretended to be with child for the past six and a half months.

She hid the news from six of her seven sibling and virtually everyone else in her life save her mother, her boyfriend, and Toppenish High principal, Trevor Greene.

“She sacrificed her senior year to find out what it would be like to be a potential teen mum,” Greene told the Yakima Herald. “I admire her courage. I admire her preparation. I give her mother a lot of credit for backing her up on this.”

Rodriguez came clean at an assembly earlier this week. She had friends and teachers read from note cards on which she had written quotes she overheard during the ordeal.

“Her attitude is changing, and it might be because of the baby or she was always this annoying and I never realised it,” one read.

The full article is an impressive read.

