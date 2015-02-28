The official electric shaver of the NFL won't cut your face like all those cheap plastic razors [38% off]

Cheap plastic razors will inevitably lead to cuts all over your face.

And just imagine delivering a presentation to your boss with pieces of tissue stuck to your chin. (Yikes.)

To avoid shaving nicks, get yourself a wet and dry electric shaver. We recommend the NFL’s official one — the Braun Series 3-340s.

This one’s good for thin, thick, long and short beards. You’ll get a close shave without irritating your skin.

Braun Series 3-340s Wet & Dry electric shaver: $US80.99 $US49.95 [38% off]

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.