New York's Wildest Brunch Party Is Heading To The Hamptons This Summer

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: Courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Good news, party people: the Meatpacking District’s current boozy brunch hotspot, Brasserie Beaumarchais, is opening an outpost in the Hamptons this summer.Beaumarchais, which opened last year in the former Bagatelle spot, will bring its popular “Beau Brunch” to Three Mile Road in East Hampton. Dinner service will start the weekend of May 18, with brunch starting Memorial Day weekend. Extended dinner hours kick off after July 4.

Will the Beaumarchais Hamptons brunch experience be anywhere near as rowdy as the Meatpacking one?

We can’t say for sure, but here’s a preview of a standard afternoon brunch party at Beaumarchais to get you pumped for the summer, courtesy of our friends at Guest of a Guest.

[via Guest of a Guest]

The West 13th Street restaurant is supposed to be reminiscent of the French Riviera.

But we aren't sure these thigh-high boots would fly in Monaco.

People guzzle champagne and dance to a live DJ.

Bottles go for as much as $9,000.

The food's not cheap, either. Pancakes will run you 20 bucks.

But come on. No one's here for the food (or a bargain).

Beaumarchais just celebrated its 1-year anniversary with a huge celebration.

It also hosts a weekly burlesque party on Wednesday nights.

Even the dessert here looks over the top.

We assume that the Hamptons version of this brunch party will have a lot less clothing.

