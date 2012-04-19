New York's Wildest Brunch Party Is Heading To The Hamptons This Summer

Photo: Courtesy of Guest of a Guest

Good news, party people: the Meatpacking District’s current boozy brunch hotspot, Brasserie Beaumarchais, is opening an outpost in the Hamptons this summer.Beaumarchais, which opened last year in the former Bagatelle spot, will bring its popular “Beau Brunch” to Three Mile Road in East Hampton. Dinner service will start the weekend of May 18, with brunch starting Memorial Day weekend. Extended dinner hours kick off after July 4.



Will the Beaumarchais Hamptons brunch experience be anywhere near as rowdy as the Meatpacking one?

We can’t say for sure, but here’s a preview of a standard afternoon brunch party at Beaumarchais to get you pumped for the summer, courtesy of our friends at Guest of a Guest.

