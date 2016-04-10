8 successful people share their best advice on how to quit a job

There may be a time in your life when you go to resign, and your boss says, 'Please stay!' She may even promise you incredible opportunities and better perks, including more money.

'Here's what I know,' writes O'Donnell, CEO of CAREEREALISM. 'You shouldn't stay. You need to go.'

Why? If you accept a counter-offer and stay, chances are your company no longer trusts you; they'll resent you for making them beg; your renewed enthusiasm will quickly fade; and eventually you'll leave, and that will cause two bridges to be burned (the company you led on and then turned down, and this employer).

'When you make the decision to quit, don't waver. Show good character by following through on your decisions and proving you aren't just about the money.'

To turn down the counter-offer, O'Donnell suggest you try something like:

'I am honored and grateful that you think enough of me to do that. However, I must go and try something new. I may hate it. In which case, I promise to contact you, admit I made a terrible mistake, and ask what I can do to earn a job here again. And, if I love it, I'd like to still stay in contact with you. Because hopefully, I'll learn some things that might make me an even better fit for future opportunities here. I'd like to come back someday and bring even more value to the company.'

Read her full post here.