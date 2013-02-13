Brangelina's Baby Getting Huge Payday For First Movie Role

Photo: YouTube/247paps

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, one half of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest set of twins, is set to star opposite her mother in Disney’s “Maleficent.”And the four-year-old doesn’t come cheap.



“According to a minor’s contract filed with the court, little Viv commands $3,000/week!” reports TMZ.

On top of that, Vivienne will also reportedly receive a per diem of $60/day to play the role of “Young Aurora,” the child version of Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora.

“Maleficent” is a live-action reimagining of the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty” told from the perspective of the horned villainess, played by Angelina Jolie.

The 3-D film also stars Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Brenton Thwaites, India Eisley, Miranda Richardson and Kenneth Cranham and is slated for a March 2014 release.

“It’s a really great script, and I’m having a lot of fun,” Jolie told Entertainment Weekly in March 2012, three months before shooting began. “I’ve already got my horns fitted. My kids are very happy.”

Fellow Brangelina kids Pax and Zahara are also rumoured to have small roles in the film, though no word on their paycheck just yet.

Check out Jolie as the titular role in “Maleficent” below:

Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. / Greg Williams

