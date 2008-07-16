Brangelina Baby-Pic Bidding Update: $11-$12 Million, People vs OK!

Rush & Molloy say People and OK! are the top bidders in the Brangelina baby-picture battle. Figures are hovering around $11-12 million. OK! may go higher.



New York Daily News: Bidding for the first pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s new spawn, Knox and Vivienne, was hovering between $11 million and $12 million yesterday, said insiders.

People and OK! “both wanted it at all costs,” said a source. Even though People scored the snaps of the couple’s last baby, Shiloh, one OK! staffer argued that owner Richard Desmond had a higher tolerance for spending because he can spread the cost of the pictures among 17 international editions of OK! Either way, Brad and Angelina will likely donate the money to charity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.