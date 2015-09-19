This gorgeous 18-year-old is driving sales at Brandy Melville, the obscure brand taking over teen retail

Meet Scarlett Leithold.

The 18-year-old model is known for modelling for Brandy Melville, an Italian teen brand that is wildly popular with teens.

The brand has come under fire for only offering one size — which fits “most” (read: small) — but that hasn’t stopped Leithold from attracting a massive following.

Leithold actively engages with her fans on social media — on Instagram, Twitter, and Ask.fm, where she regularly checks in and answers questions.

Get to know the teen model that is taking teen retail by storm.

Leithold was born in Los Angeles. She has an older sister, 26, and a younger brother, 16.

She was scouted at an airport at 14 by modeling agency Wilhelmina. She signed at 15. She is now with Next Models.

She became well known when she started modeling for Brandy Melville.

Not all of her fans are happy she models for Brandy Melville, since it’s known for selling clothes only for small girls. When one fan said she seemed “sweet,” but criticized her for modeling for Brandy Melville, she asked Leithold her opinion of Brandy Melville’s limited size selection. Leithold said, “I won’t give my opinion about this cause I don’t wanna start drama haha thank you anyway.”

She told her Ask.fm followers that she’s “the least judgmental person you’ll ever meet.”

She said the pros of modeling are “traveling, meeting cool people, $, having lots of options for new profile pictures, free clothes sometimes, male models.”

The cons, however, are, “constantly worrying about how you look, comparing yourself to other models, rejection, when people ask what you do and you have to say ‘I’m a model,’ assumptions you have an eating disorder.”

She dispenses advice on her Ask.fm account to her fans, and they love it.

She was homeschooled.

Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on Instagram, which made her garner a lot of attention. Leithold never followed him back, because, as she told her fans on Ask.fm, “I’m not a big fan of Justin Bieber?”

She goes to the gym several times a week.

But she confessed on Twitter at the end of August that “this binge eating and not working out thing is starting to bite me in the a**.”

So, yes, she eats.

Her social media followers love her, so it makes sense that she dispensed some social media advice on the red carpet at the Miss America pageant. “My social media advice is to post exactly what your personality is like,” she said. “That’s what people love to see.”

When not modeling, she spends time with — and takes photos of — her dog.

And she posts silly photos with her friends.

“The reason I model is because I have the traits (which no, doesn’t mean pretty) it means I’m tall and thin and have a face you can make different looks with makeup and a lot of hair to do stuff with,” she told her Ask.fm followers.

“Modeling is a good job for me because I fit those traits and that’s the easiest way to make money for me right now, but modeling is a job not a career and I’m gonna have to find something else that I can do for the rest of my life when I can’t do this job anymore,” she wrote on Ask.fm. But “not everyone is born with the right traits for modeling, and this doesn’t mean you’re not pretty or skinny enough, it just means they don’t have a very specific body type/ image that modeling requires.”

