Brandtale names Digital Industry Insider 'Best of the Week' in branded content

Brandtale, a leading marketing intelligence platform for branded content, has named Digital Industry Insider — a new collaboration between Business Insider and GE — “best of the week.”

Produced by BI Studios, Business Insider’s branded-content division, Digital Industry Insider covers the intersection of industry and digital technology. It is a digital content hub designed to fuel organic story discovery and spotlight digitization happening in industries such as aviation, energy, and healthcare.

Digital Industry Insider covers trends and breaking news as well as experts driving the digital revolution. The section is anchored around key industry events such as the Farnborough International Airshow.

The program kicked off with an interview between Linda Boff, GE CMO, and Henry Blodget, Business Insider CEO and editor-in-chief, streamed on Facebook Live.

