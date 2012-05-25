Brands Will Go Gaga Over This New Facebook Feature

Photo: allfacebook.com

Facebook has released a new feature that shows advertisers the per cent of fans that have seen and Liked specific posts on brand pages, Mashable reports. This will allow brand page administrators to see what works and what doesn’t.After GM pulled its $10 million Facebook ad budget right before the social network’s IPO, the company has has been pressured to prove that it can perform. Sheryl Sandberg even joked when speaking at Harvard Business School’s Class Day, “We’re public now. So can you click on an ad or two?”



In March, Facebook revealed that a brand page’s average post usually reaches 16 per cent of its fans.

“As the industry moves towards improving measurement—linking business success to spending on Facebook – the more engaged audiences will obviously be more valuable than the less engaged audiences,” Simon Mansell, TBG Digital CEO, told BI. TBG Digital is a global marketing and technology company, specializing in Facebook advertising and social media.

The new feature also allows brands to see if a “Like” was reached organically or through a viral promotion.

Some advertisers on Madison Avenue thinks that this feature is taking a step in the right direction.

“This is a direction Facebook sorely needs to continue to embrace,” Joseph Cianciotto, executive director at DDB Worldwide in NY, told BI. “Given the ambiguity of social within the communication mix, marketers in their diligence to find something to measure have defaulted to ‘like’ aggregation.”

“That by default relegates social to merely an acquisition strategy when the broader context of this discipline by its definition is an ongoing dialogue between brands and consumers,” Cianciotto continued. “This evolution in measurement affords brands the ability to better optimise their content, engagement and pass along efforts beyond mere acquisition.”

