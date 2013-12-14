Brands Are Already Using Instagram's New Messaging Feature To Send Photos To People

Instagram Direct, the new photo messaging service within the Instagram app, has been active for one day and companies are already using it to talk to people.

The Telegraph writes that the Gap took advantage of it last night as part of a contest.

Gap asked the first 15 commenters on a photo to send in pictures of their outfits to the company’s inbox. Gap was the only viewer of these photos. Once the selection process was completed, the retailer sent the winners a tablet case made of denim.

Hyatt Hotels sent messages out to their followers last night as well. The image contains the social media team wishing the hotel chain’s loyal followers happy holidays.

Keep in mind this is different than the new sponsored photos you now see in Instagram. These aren’t ads, but brands using Instagram’s new tool to reach out directly to customers.

