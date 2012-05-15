60 Daring Brand Strategies That Paid Off

You’ve got to take risks to create buzz about a brand.Ad agency 22 Squared identified 8 ways to get people talking in a recent presentation. These include making new rules, marketing a belief, creating belonging, enabling expression, creating culture, leveraging tension, using scarcity and encouraging play.
From a distance these tips sounds rather generic, but in the presentation were 60 great examples.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands make new rules from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands market a belief from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create a sense of belonging from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands enable expression from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands create or curate culture from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands leverage tension from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands use scarcity from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
An example of how brands encourage play from 22 Squared.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.