60 Daring Brand Strategies That Paid Off

You’ve got to take risks to create buzz about a brand.Ad agency 22 Squared identified 8 ways to get people talking in a recent presentation. These include making new rules, marketing a belief, creating belonging, enabling expression, creating culture, leveraging tension, using scarcity and encouraging play.



From a distance these tips sounds rather generic, but in the presentation were 60 great examples.

