17 brands that improve the quality of everyday life

Enjoy skipping commercials?

Glued to your smartphone?

Happy about fast shipping?

Brands have the potential to improve the quality of everyday life.

Polling site Ranker.com surveyed consumers to compile a list of brands that have the most positive impact on their daily lives.

Here are the most-loved brands that are improving our lives.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through investment company Bezos Expeditions.

17. Swiss Army knife Getty Images This multi-tool pocket knife is manufactured by Victorinox AG. Swiss Army knife versions vary, but most include scissors, tweezers, blade, bottle opener, light, nail file, ruler, pin, and corkscrew. It easily folds together to fit into your pocket. 16. Skype Skype Facebook Skype is the fastest-growing service for Internet communication -- allowing people everywhere to make video and voice calls for free. It now offers an instant translation tool that can interpret live speech in real time, convenient for skyping that friend in Italy who you pretend to understand. 15. Starbucks Starbucks Satisfying our coffee fixes since 1971, Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world. Now with features like mobile payment and testing out delivery services, waiting in line might soon be eliminated -- making for happy customers. 14. Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola not only provides us with carbonated soft drinks, but also manufactures Powerade, Minute Maid, Vitamin Water, Odwalla, Smart Water, Simply Orange, Dasani water, and more. 13. Heinz Getty Images This popular condiment brand has been dressing burgers and hot dogs since 1869. The company manufactures food products that we consume on a daily basis, such as Bagel Bites and ketchup. 12. Target Joe Raedle / Getty Images Target is the second-largest retailer in the US. Fans of the brand praise its clothing, home decor, and snack sections. 11. Costco Need something in bulk? Costco has your back. People who pay for a Costco membership swear by and say it is a household essential. Also good to know -- Costco is the largest retailer of fine wine in the world. 10. Nike Nike Facebook The world of athletic apparel is competitive, but Nike continues to innovate and create products that consumers can't resist -- possibly even developing a way for you to make your own sneakers at home. 9. IKEA Wikimedia Commons IKEA provides us with affordable, ready to assemble furniture for every day use in apartments, houses, kitchens and offices. Thanks to its step-by-step instruction guide, the need to pay for movers and assemblers is eliminated. 8. Kellogg Kellogg's Facebook This producer of cereal and convenience foods produces cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, and frozen waffles. 7. HBO HBO Although you have to pay extra for this commercial-free, premium television network, HBO has produced Emmy Award winning series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Veep, Entourage, and Girls. HBO has made itself more accessible by creating HBO Now -- unlimited access to its series and movies for $US14.99 per month. 6. Nintendo Nintendo is the largest video game company by revenue. Gaming has never been the same since 1977 when the first Nintendo colour TV home video game consoles were created. Then Wii broke ground with interactive gaming in your home. 5. eBay Getty Images Want to sell that limited edition signed sports jersey? Or even just some used books? Head to eBay, the online auction and shopping website, to get rid of things you don't want or buy hard-to-find items. 4. Lego Lego Facebook Did you know that a Lego brick from 1958 would still interlock with a Lego brick made today? The brand's toy sets are an iconic part of many childhoods. 3. Netflix Netflix Netflix recently reported 69.17 million subscribers worldwide, including more than 43 million in the US -- but we all know that number should be more since you're probably using your dad's uncle's friend's account. 2. Amazon Getty Images Amazon continues to make our life easier with it's endless products and fast shipping. It also has a huge consumer-electronics market by including an e-reader and tablet and launching Amazon Instant Video, which has produced an award-winning original television series, 'Transparent.' 1. Google. Getty Images Just Google it. Google is the ultimate search engine for all of our inquisitions. The tool conveniently steers us in the right direction and provides us with an endless supply of information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.