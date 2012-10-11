See How 7 Brands Are Testing Facebook's 'Want' Button

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that seven different companies will be testing a new feature that allows users to “Like,” “Collect,” and (more exciting to the masses) “Want” a product.



So far, Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Victoria’s Secret, Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus, Smith Optics, and Fab.com are the retailers that were selected to test the Pinterest-like endeavour with wish list-making users.

We got pictures of what the “Want” button looks like yesterday, but how are brands actually using it?

Here’s everything you need to know so far.

