See How 7 Brands Are Testing Facebook's 'Want' Button

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that seven different companies will be testing a new feature that allows users to “Like,” “Collect,” and (more exciting to the masses) “Want” a product.
So far, Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Victoria’s Secret, Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus, Smith Optics, and Fab.com are the retailers that were selected to test the Pinterest-like endeavour with wish list-making users.
We got pictures of what the “Want” button looks like yesterday, but how are brands actually using it?
Here’s everything you need to know so far.
Fab.com, which recently bought a pricey ad on Facebook's logout page, is also testing the want button.
... and Smith Optics. You can click on different items in the collection on the bottom right hand corner.
You can also create your own collection list. I made one specifically for Lobster quilts, which Wayfair was promoting.
These were the 10 most-liked brand posts in September>
(And yes, that is a football stadium made of cold cuts).
