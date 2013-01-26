Here's The First Ad To Run On Vine, Twitter's New Video App

Urban Outfitters was the first big brand to run an ad on Vine, as far as we can tell from searching Twitter and media coverage of the launch of Twitter’s ingenious new 6-second video app.



Vine was unveiled by Twitter on Jan. 24. By 6.07 p.m., UO had tweeted this Vine video of a couple of dogs, along with the sarcastic comment, “The most important Vine you’ll ever see.”

Ironically, if it indeed turns out to be the case that UO was the very first advertiser to promote itself through Vine, then it will actually have been a very important Vine.

See the original here or here:

Learn how to use Vine below:

