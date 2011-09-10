Brands Want to Be in an Asia Pacific 'Context'

The US contextual advertising market is pegged to grow from $2.6 billion this year to a whopping $3.6 billion in 2015. However, some of the world’s fastest-growing digital ad companies are seeking an bigger piece of the global pie. Enter ad giant Vibrant, which just announced the opening of its first office in the Asia-Pacific region. With a move into Sydney, Australia, the contextual advertising provider becomes the first in its industry to move into a region that holds 60% of the world’s population and a digital sector growing at a breakneck pace.



Through a partnership with Avid Media PTY Ltd, Vibrant will now offer local support for its global and region-specific clients including: Amex, Hewlett Packard, IBM, NRMA, Splenda, Paramount, Mazda, Ford, Hyundai and Johnson & Johnson. Publishers working exclusively with Vibrant in the region include IDG; Askmen.com, a News Digital Media site; and Autoguide.com, one of Australia’s largest automobile sites.

Jeff Babka, COO & CFO of Vibrant, says, “As the industry leader of premium contextual technologies, we are the first to move into the region, providing a full suite of contextual solutions for premium advertisers and publishers, and our 200-million-plus unique users. We will continue to expand globally and further the success and rapid growth we’ve seen in the US and EU markets.”

Martin Forbes, Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations of Vibrant, says, “We have been working in APAC for more than three years through our London-based international team. In this time we’ve seen substantial growth with our contextual products, so the time is right for us to expand and provide local support for our top 100 global brand clients.”

The company first began testing the waters in the region five years ago, but this marks its first official outpost and will surely pave the way for a Vibrant future in Asia Pacific.

