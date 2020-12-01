The mysterious Utah monolith disappeared, and brands like Southwest, MoonPie, and Steak-umm are making it all about themselves on Twitter

The Utah highway patrol A monolith was spotted in Utah by state employees counting sheep by helicopter.

The metal monolith recently discovered in Utah disappeared.

Brands like Southwest Airlines and Steak-umm used the trending story to talk about themselves.

It’s the latest example of a trend for brands to try to join memes and get attention online, especially on Twitter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The metal monolith discovered in a Utah desert has mysteriously disappeared, Insider reported Sunday. As corners of the Internet discuss theories and jokes about where the sculpture came from and where it went, brands quickly joined in.

Workers from The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources first spotted the 12-foot tall structure in public land south of Moab on November 18, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Google Earth images show that the monolith appeared in the desert sometime between August 2015 and October 2016.



Read more: Quaker Oats’ top exec explains how Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese and new breakfast options helped generate the brand’s best sales year in a decade



On Sunday, the monolith disappeared with no explanation. The Department of Safety had joked that it was left behind by aliens, so some have stuck with that theory. Of course, as soon as these jokes started to gain traction, brands active on Twitter had to jump in. Mostly food brands responded that they, too, wanted to be abducted like the monolith, and some edited products into the image.

Maybe the most creative, Southwest Airlines shared an image made by a follower that turned the the monolith into part of an airline gate.

See what the brands had to say here.

Southwest Airlines

MoonPie

Abduct me next please https://t.co/VsWLdxEcQX — MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 30, 2020

Steak-umm

no me — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) November 30, 2020

Kum and Go

this utah monolith story just got crazier pic.twitter.com/H582P0hrNM — Kum & Go (@kumandgo) November 29, 2020

Pluckers Wing Bar

The mysterious monolith that was found last week in the Utah desert has vanished. pic.twitter.com/qjYE9DUxqP — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) November 29, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.