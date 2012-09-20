Hey Brands: Score A Free Ticket To Learn How To Get ROI From Facebook, Twitter, And LinkedIn

Susan Lyne, Gilt Groupe

Businesses that want to know how to measure their social-media impact just got lucky.Business Insider is giving away five tickets to Social Media ROI, the second-annual conference on measuring and amplifying business results on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google Plus, YouTube, blogs, and more.



Social Media ROI takes place next Thursday, September 27 in New York at the Apella centre.

Speakers will also discuss how social media fits into broader marketing and product strategy.

Speakers include:

Dan Roth, LinkedIn

Chrysi Philalithes, (RED)

Barbara Liss, Quaker Foods

Joey Bergstein, Seventh Generation

Scott Monty, Ford Motor Company

Susan Lyne, Gilt Groupe

Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker

And more!

Make your brand part of the excitement at Social Media ROI. Five tickets will be given away to brands that email [email protected] and describe why they need to be there. Write now and you could join 300 executives passionate about engaging fans and generating returns in social media.

Not a brand? No problem. You can still register for a ticket here. Group discounts are available.

Here’s who should attend:

Marketers who want to put smart metrics behind their social efforts Consultants and agencies who want to offer their clients a clear ROI picture Investors in social-media analytics and social commerce companies who need to stay abreast of market trends and needs.See you next week!

