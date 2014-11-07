Hey, Brands: Score A Free Ticket To IGNITION

Google Hear from YouTube sensation Bethany Mota at IGNITION.

Marketers who want to know what to plan for in 2015 just got lucky.

Business Insider is giving away five tickets to IGNITION, the fifth annual conference on the future of digital.

Hear eight tech-savvy teens discussing how they use social media. Learn what’s coming next for GE’s marketing guru Beth Comstock, how Tumblr can be used by marketers looking to reach millennials, and what Bethany Mota did to become one of the most recognisable names in social media.

IGNITION takes place Dec. 1-3 in New York City at the TimesCenter.

Speakers include:

Jeff Bezos, Amazon

David Karp, Tumblr

Michael Heyward, Whisper

Barry Diller, IAC

Ann Lewes, Adobe

Tim Armstrong, AOL

Beau Avril, Google

And more

Make your brand part of the excitement at IGNITION. We will give tickets to five marketers who email [email protected] and describe why they need to be there. Write now and you could join 700 executives exploring the future of digital.

Not a brand? No problem. You can still register for a ticket here. Group discounts are available.

