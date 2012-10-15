Photo: Natt Garun / Business Insider

Twitter and Nielsen teamed up to create a new tool that measures brands’ marketing impacts on the social network.BBH released an explainer with ECD Ari Weiss about Axe’s “Susan Glenn” ad.



Faris Yakob is now the former chief innovation officer at MDC Partners and its unit Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners after the company failed to renew his contract.

Check out Ad Age’s “Magazine A-List.“

Wendy’s CMO Craig Bahner talks about the fast food chain’s makeover.

The advertising industry is split on what it thinks about Alex Bogusky’s Coke-bashing spot.

The New York Time’s Stuart Elliott looks at the highlights and lowlights of the Association of National Advertisers’ conference.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

How LinkedIn’s Dan Roth Became The Most Powerful Business Journalist On The Internet

15 Ads That Changed The Way We Think About Gays And Lesbians

Why Facebook Has Banned Some People From Seeing The ‘Want’ Button

In Old Nike Ads, Lance Armstrong Talks About Doping But Doesn’t Actually Deny It

McDonald’s Top Ad Man Explains Why The McRib Keeps Getting Yanked From The Menu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.