17 Extravagant Ways Big Brands Promoted Themselves At SXSW

Photo: neomusicstore via flickr

South by Southwest isn’t only a great platform for startups. Brands that want to interact with tech influencers made themselves present in big ways around Austin.From pop-up skate parks to hosting a live Jay-Z concert, here’s how brands went big at SXSW.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.