17 Extravagant Ways Big Brands Promoted Themselves At SXSW

Photo: neomusicstore via flickr
South by Southwest isn’t only a great platform for startups. Brands that want to interact with tech influencers made themselves present in big ways around Austin.From pop-up skate parks to hosting a live Jay-Z concert, here’s how brands went big at SXSW.
Nike pushed NikeFuel and set up a mini skate park. It also had basketball hoops and goals for athletes looking to enjoy the warm weather.
Pepsi bought the entire convention centre for all of SXSW. Normally it's a Coke building. Pepsi had all Coke vending machines removed and replaced with their soft drinks.
It also had charging stations set up throughout the convention centre. AT&T had lockers for storing personal items (on the left)
AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon's mobile wallet solution Isis had a big display in the convention centre.
GE set up an area where people could play with new technology like 3D printers. It also partnered with Foursquare on a Social Fridge. When 10 users checked in, free beer was unlocked.
