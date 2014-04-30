Brands Are Putting A Lot More Emphasis On Measuring Social Engagement

Many brands are moving away from metrics that purport to measure social media as a direct sales driver. They have realised that social media isn’t a transactional engine or sales machine.

Instead, social media is mainly good at building brand presence and deepening relationships with customers. It makes sense to benchmark social media strategies according to what social media is good at doing, rather than using weak metrics to try and get at the dollar impact of a campaign.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the no-frills but powerful metrics that social media managers and analytics companies are focusing on, we explain how the end of the vogue for ROI has not meant a pullback on social media budgets (in fact, social media budgets are ballooning). And we dig into some of the misconceptions and misuses surrounding the more common reach and engagement metrics popularised by Facebook Insights, the built-in analytics dashboard for Facebook pages.

Here’s how social media strategies are evolving:

In full, the report:

