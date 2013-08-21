Brands Are Publishing More Videos On YouTube

In the past eight years, top brands have created a total of 1,378 YouTube channels, containing 258,000 videos.

These videos have attracted over 9.5 billion views.

The data was collected by Pixability, which tracks the Interbrand 100 (a ranking of the top global brands) on YouTube.

Since 2009, the number of Interbrand 100 YouTube videos have increased an average of 73% annually, averaging more than 8,000 new videos monthly.

Vine, Instagram, and Snapchat have popularised video-clip sharing, but YouTube offers brands more flexibility and scale, and has emerged as a worthwhile platform for premium content. Brands invest time and money in producing videos and posting them on YouTube, in hopes they’ll then be shared via social media.

The effort doesn’t go unnoticed, Pixability’s study found a strong correlation between those brands producing the most videos and those who garner the most views.

Approximately one million new videos will be published by the top brands between 2013 and 2015, according to Pixability.

