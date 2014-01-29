Customers Interact With Brands On Twitter, But Brands Aren't Often Responding

Brands receive more questions from consumers via Twitter, but are more likely to respond to them on Facebook, according to an analysis conducted by social media analytics firm Socialbakers in the fourth quarter of 2013. The firm monitored the social media activity of “millions” of global brands.

The relative number of questions a brand received via Twitter in the fourth quarter was 59%, compared to 41% on Facebook. But the typical response rate is a mirror image of the distribution of questions. Brands responded to 41% of questions on Twitter, compared to posting responses to 59% of queries on Facebook.

A separate study we looked at also found that brands received 1.5 times as many customer service-related messages on Twitter each month (between the third quarters of 2012 and 2013) than as on Facebook.

So, we’ve established that Twitter is a more important customer service channel for brands. However, the Socialbakers study shows that brands are not allocating their resources properly to meet the demand for customer inquiries via Twitter, or are simply not taking the social network as seriously as they should be as a customer service tool.

As consumers spend an increasing amount of time on social media, brands can expect to hear more from customers via that channel rather than via email or telephone. Brands will need to find ways to manage large volumes of customer inquiries on Twitter in a quick manner. To do so, larger brands might need social media management tools that can help manage that task.

