These Brands Are Doing Incredible Things On Vine

This is the seventh of a seventeen-part series called “Video Revolution.” This series brings you up to speed on innovations in the video advertising industry. “Video Revolution” is brought to you by Innovid.
Brands are finding out if six seconds is enough time to connect with consumers as they forge ahead on Twitter’s latest social platform: Vine.
When the video sharing app launched in January, it took marketers less than 24 hours to check it out. Urban Outfitters, for example, declared that it made “the most important Vine you’ll ever see,” of small dogs.
Since then, Vine has climbed to the top of the U.S. App Store’s list of free apps, and brands have gotten better at making more complex, engaging, and relevant content. Even the White House got on Vine.
Playstation reinvented the baseball card; Lowes is teaching awesome lifehacks; Doritos is bringing Mariachi to the next level.
Just like 140 characters forces companies to be concise, six seconds makes advertisers streamline their creative work into engaging bites.
We’ve collected the most impressive and innovative Vine campaigns to show the platform’s potential.
There are a couple ways to look at this Vine. The first thing that comes to mind is that showing random videos of small dogs has little to nothing to do with the retailer.
Dogs, however, are an Internet favourite. If Urban wants to gain followers, which will be useful when it does produce more brand-specific Vine content, the fun one-off dog posts could be a good way to reel them in. Furthermore, the randomness of the post speaks to Urban's irreverent voice.
The two companies have had partnerships in the past. Urban has collaborated with Pabst to make clothing and even beer soap.
American Apparel's office tour Vine just doesn't work.
This means that brands get to show off really cool videos that it doesn't have to spend time making.
Although Urban did release some #YourChucks content of its own.
Just as with any other social media platform, fans can interact with brands on Vine. Jason Steele asked if people loved or hated Marmite.
Marmite was quick to respond. The social media team even printed out a picture of Steele for the Marmite to kiss (note the brown lip marks) to show that it loves him, too.
Steele tried to keep the conversation going, showing his girlfriend beating the spread with a tube of Vegemite, but Marmite didn't respond.
Oh @marmite you've created a storm! My girlfriend @deasyface, chief editor of @ltahashtag has found out! Now look! vine.co/v/b6JJDY92TDp
-- Jason Steele (@steele_jason) February 19, 2013
Rolling Stone used Vine to tease fans, asking them to guess who was on the cover of a new issue of the magazine.
But don't worry, Rolling Stone didn't leave its fans hanging. The magazine then revealed that Jon Hamm was that week's cover model.
You're going to want to unmute the video for this one. Doritos' Cinco de Mayo-themed Vine is an example of how good the sound quality is on the platform.
It also effectively promotes a contest.
Rather than taking a cavalier approach to shooting quality, brands that pay attention to filming details create more engaging and lasting material. General Electric was able to line up the imaging of this pie (for Pi day) exactly to create a perfect film loop.
Although this doesn't exactly apply to GE's products, it does fit in with its platform that is dedicated to invention and ideas.
Vine can be used to teach helpful how-tos. Lowe's and BBDO NY used Vine to show consumers eight simple lifehacks.
This stop-motion video teaches a DIY lesson on how to unscrew a stripped screw.
The process was complex. Blitz employees had to make the characters, play them up to the big leagues (doing cool plays), and then shoot the edited footage off a monitor since Vine doesn't allow uploaded videos.
But the result was well worth it:
'Six seconds of beginning, middle and end,' De Niro said at the Tribeca Film Festival. 'I was just trying to time on my iPhone six seconds just to get a sense of what that is. It can actually be a long time. One one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand, four one-thousand, five one-thousand, six one-thousand - you can tell a whole story in six seconds.'
That's why he held a Vine filmmaking competition at Tribeca this year. This was one of the best:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.