These Brands Are Doing Incredible Things On Vine

Urban Outfitters on Vine.

Brands are finding out if six seconds is enough time to connect with consumers as they forge ahead on Twitter’s latest social platform: Vine.

When the video sharing app launched in January, it took marketers less than 24 hours to check it out. Urban Outfitters, for example, declared that it made “the most important Vine you’ll ever see,” of small dogs.

Since then, Vine has climbed to the top of the U.S. App Store’s list of free apps, and brands have gotten better at making more complex, engaging, and relevant content. Even the White House got on Vine.

Playstation reinvented the baseball card; Lowes is teaching awesome lifehacks; Doritos is bringing Mariachi to the next level.

Just like 140 characters forces companies to be concise, six seconds makes advertisers streamline their creative work into engaging bites.

We’ve collected the most impressive and innovative Vine campaigns to show the platform’s potential.

