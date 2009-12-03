Brands Are Being Discussed On Social Media At Scale

Social media marketing is a hot topic among advertisers as 2010 plans are being discussed because:



Its reach is massive, recently surpassing email.

Brands are already being discussed on these large, growing platforms so brands need to control or influence these conversations about its products.

Here is a chart underlining these points by boutique interactive ad agency Spur Interactive:

