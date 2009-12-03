Brands Are Being Discussed On Social Media At Scale

Rory Maher, CFA

Social media marketing is a hot topic among advertisers as 2010 plans are being discussed because:

  • Its reach is massive, recently surpassing email.
  • Brands are already being discussed on these large, growing platforms so brands need to control or influence these conversations about its products.

Here is a chart underlining these points by boutique interactive ad agency Spur Interactive:

Social Media Reach Chart

