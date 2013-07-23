Brands Are Already Tweeting Corny Stuff After The Birth Of The Royal Baby

Prince William and Kate might have waited four hours to announce the birth of their son, but brands didn’t hold their breath when it came to capitalising on the royal baby’s arrival on social media.



Seconds after the royal baby’s birth was made official, brands from Oreo to Charmin started posting pre-packaged messages about the baby’s birth.

And the messages are pretty corny.

Oreo, now famous for its real time social media marketing following its Super Bowl blackout tweet, offers royal baby bottle service. (“Long live the creme.”)

Charmin is already looking forward to the potty training years.

Pampers released a video about how every baby is a prince or princess (clearly made before the sex of the baby was known):

Starbucks recreates a royal family out of coffee cups. Shockingly the names are spelled correctly:

And Coca-Cola decided just to focus on Will and Kate:

Brands are now expected to react to big events online almost immediately. These tweets were probably prepared days ago — none refer to gender. So what’s the verdict: Clever or painfully corny?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.