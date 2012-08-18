Watch An NFL Quarterback Shoot Clay Pigeons Out Of The Sky With A Football

For nerds like me, some of the most entertaining segments on ESPN are their “Sports Science” clips in which they look at the science behind some of the amazing things that athletes do.



In their latest instalment , Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden is asked to test his accuracy by shooting clay pigeons out of the sky with a football.

At best I figured he would get one out of 10 out of pure luck. He did much better, nailing four out of five at one point, including what may have been his first attempt, seen here. You can see the entire “Sports Science” segment below…

Brandon Weeden on ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.