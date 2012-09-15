Rookie QB Brandon Weeden Has His Wikipedia Page vandalised After Flopping In Week One

Tony Manfred

Brandon Weeden struggled mightily for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He threw four picks, and had a historically low passer rating of 5.1

Now, as Trey Kerby of TBJ pointed out, it looks like some unhappy Browns fans have taken to vandalize his Wikipedia page.

Weeden is a 28-year-old rookie after taking a few years off from football to play pro baseball. So some someone changed his Wikipedia to, “Brandon ‘I also sucked as baseball’ Weeden.”

The evidence:

brandon weeden wikipedia page

Photo: Wikipedia

brandon weeden wikipedia page

Photo: Wikipedia

