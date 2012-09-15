Rookie QB Brandon Weeden Has His Wikipedia Page vandalised After Flopping In Week One

Brandon Weeden struggled mightily for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He threw four picks, and had a historically low passer rating of 5.1
Now, as Trey Kerby of TBJ pointed out, it looks like some unhappy Browns fans have taken to vandalize his Wikipedia page.
Weeden is a 28-year-old rookie after taking a few years off from football to play pro baseball. So some someone changed his Wikipedia to, “Brandon ‘I also sucked as baseball’ Weeden.”
The evidence:
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
