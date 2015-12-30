Texans quarterback who was cut from the Cowboys after 4 games trolls Jerry Jones over missing the playoffs

Brandon Weeden had an unmemorable stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Weeden played four games, starting three of them in place of the injured Tony Romo, and went 0-3 while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The stretch came in a tough time for the Cowboys as they fell to 2-3 to start the year, beginning a stretch where they lost four games in a row with Matt Cassel as the starter.

The Cowboys released Weeden in November, and afterward, Jones said he felt Cassel could have won the games that Weeden lost — a strange jab at a quarterback who he said is as “gifted” a passer as you’ll find.

Now, Weeden is starting for the similarly injured Texans, going 2-0 with some efficient play. During an interview with Oklahoma radio station 107.7 The Franchise, Weeden was asked if it felt good to help lead the Texans to the playoffs in light of Jones’ jab at him. He responded with a solid retort (via NFL.com’s Conor Orr).

“Absolutely. We get to play extra football and he’ll be watching on his couch. That’s what it’s all about. We’re playing for something and this is a fun time of the year.”

Weeden then went on to say nice things about the Texans’ locker room.

“Obviously a lot of guys here got my back. Nate Washington said some really nice things after last week’s win, which I really appreciated. Everybody here has got my back. They understand how the league works. I think they were just as shocked as I was with some of the things that maybe Jerry or whoever was saying. It was kind of one of those things. Like I said, everybody here has my back.”

It’s unclear if Weeden will be the Texans’ starter if/when the Texans are in the playoffs, but he’ll at least get to be there.

Meanwhile, after the Cowboys fell to 4-11 on the season, Jerry Jones for the first time all year, was speechless.

