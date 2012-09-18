Proof That The Bucs Were Right To Rush Eli Manning At The End Of The Game

After the Giants win yesterday, many were left debating whether the Bucs should have given up on the final play and whether trying to force a fumble was a “cheap shot.” Of course, Giants coach Tom Coughlin doesn’t need to look far for the answer, as the Giants famously lost the “Miracle at the Meadowlands” in 1978 when they fumbled trying to run out the clock (a play that is often credited as the reason coaches now use the “Victory Formation” kneel down).



Coughlin can also look to the play below, in which current Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden was going to perform the kneel-down for Oklahoma State against Troy in 2010. Weeden fumbled the snap, and Troy recovered with less than a minute remaining and trailing by three.

Luckily for Weeden and the Cowboys, Troy fumbled on the very next play and OK State went on to win the game. Here’s the play…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

