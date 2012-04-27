The NFL's Quarterback Hysteria Continues As The Browns Consider Trading Up To Land This 28-Year-Old Project

Photo: YouTube

There really is no end to the NFL’s obsession with reaching for a first round quarterback with the hope that he becomes a franchise saviour .It’s a big reason why bad teams continue to be bad.



So just a few hours before the NFL Draft kicks off, there’s a report from Jason La Canfora of NFL.com that the Cleveland Browns are looking to move into the latter part of the first round to take Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden.

Cleveland really likes Weeden, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation, but ideally, they’d love him at No. 37, in the second round.

I suspect if the Browns don’t take him 22nd, and at this point I don’t think they will, then a trade up into the late first round isn’t out of the question. … The Browns’ dream scenario would allow them to take a WR, RB and QB with their top three picks. A year ago GM Tom Heckert did some excellent wheeling and dealing. Maybe he can do it again.

A caveat here: this is mostly speculation based on what La Canfora is hearing. It doesn’t mean there’s no truth to it, but he calls it a “dream scenario.”

Weeden has slowly and quietly been moving up draft boards the last few weeks, even though there are serious questions about his athleticism and mechanics.

Then again, some scouts believe he’d be going near the top of the draft right after Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III if he wasn’t going to be 29 years old once the season begins. (Weeden tried minor league baseball prior to college football, a la Chris Weinke at Florida State. Remember how he did in the NFL?)

A quarterback on the brink of 30 who has the same deficiencies as your current starter (Colt McCoy).

In the first round.

The Cleveland Browns, people.

DON’T MISS: The big NFL Draft stories everyone can’t stop talking about →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.