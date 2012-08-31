The Founder Of The 'Sugar Daddy' Dating Empire Is Fighting PayPal For Ditching Him

Brandon Wade and his wife, Tanya

Photo: Brandon Wade

An entrepreneur dubbed “Mr. Sugar Daddy” has a serious beef with PayPal.Brandon Wade runs an online dating empire including whatsyourprice.com, in which singles “bid” on first dates, and seekingarrangement.com aimed at “sugar daddies.”



The former MIT nerd recently sued online payment giant PayPal, claiming it got rid of him because it deemed these businesses too “sexual” and even implied his websites promoted prostitution.

PayPal was particularly displeased that Wade gave his customers the option to look for casual encounters or extramarital affairs, Wade told Business Insider on Thursday.

But Wade said the online payment giant has kept handling payments for Ashley Madison, a much more lucrative customer which has the following promo in its webite: “Life is short. Have an affair.”

“PayPal can arbitrarily and indiscriminately decide who they want,” Wade told BI, noting that being dropped had a major impact on his business.

Moreover, he added that his sites feature no nudity and “all the pictures have to be G-rated,” he said.

So far, Wade has won a small victory in his case against PayPal.

On Tuesday the judge in charge of the case rejected a motion to dismiss the suit before a trial. The judge ruled a jury should decide whether PayPal breached its contract with the dating mogul when it ditched him.

