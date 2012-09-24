A Patriots Player Went On An Angry Rant Against The Replacement Refs On Twitter Last Night

After the replacement referees called 24 penalties for 218 in last night’s Patriots-Ravens game, Pats linebacker Brandon Spikes took to Twitter, and a rant ensued.



The Ravens won 31-30, but the game was plagued by inconsisent officiating in the defensive backfield — causing both coaches and a bunch of players to lash out at the referees.

Here’s what Spikes said:

Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr — brandon spikes (@BrandonSpikes55) September 24, 2012

Can someone please tell these f***ing zebras foot locker called and they’re needed Back at work !!!! #BreakingPoint — brandon spikes (@BrandonSpikes55) September 24, 2012

I thought after Noah’s Ark & the great flood, God said he wouldn’t punish us again..well how do u explain what happen 2nite ?! Ijs #PoWwWwW — brandon spikes (@BrandonSpikes55) September 24, 2012

Some people are calling last night’s debacle a “tipping point” that will force the NFL to make a deal with the referees union. We’ll see.

