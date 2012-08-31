This Former Marine Unlawfully Detained And Committed By Police Is Suing The Government

Raub served as a Marine combat engineer in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2005 to 2011, earning the rank of sergeant.

Photo: YouTube/TRIFreedomUnderFire

The former Marine who was unlawfully detained and placed in a psychiatric institution by authorities is filing a civil lawsuit against government officials involved.Brandon Raub, 26, was detained on August 16 in connection to Facebook posts critical of the government after authorities from the FBI, Secret Service and local Virginia police questioned him at his home in Chesterfiled, Va.



On August 20 a judge ordered Raub to spend up to 30 days in a psych ward, but on August 23 a circuit court judge dismissed the government’s case and ordered Raub’s immediate release because the petition for his detainment was “so devoid of any factual allegations that it could not be reasonably expected to give rise to a case or controversy.”

Now the decorated Marine veteran is suing the government officials who were involved in the unlwaful arrest and detention.

In an interview with his lawyer John Whitehead, Raub said that the experience “made me scared for my country—the idea that a man can be snatched out of his property without being read his rights should be extremely alarming to all Americans.”

“Brandon Raub’s case exposed the seedy underbelly of a governmental system that seems to be targeting Americans, especially military veterans, for expressing their discontent over America’s rapid transition to a police state,” Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute, said in statement. “Brandon Raub is not the first veteran to be targeted for speaking out against the government, detained against his will. … Hopefully, by holding officials accountable, we can ensure that Brandon is the last.”

While in one of two psych wards Raub said he didn’t know why he was singled out and that he found the situation “extremely ironic” because he was considering reenlisting in the Marine Corps.

Below is Whitehead’s interview with Raub in which they speak about his military service, what he considers the problems of the U.S. government and the details of his detention:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Judge Orders Release Of Detained Marine From Psychiatric Hospital >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.