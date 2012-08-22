Marine Veteran Admitted To Psych Ward Over Facebook Posts Doesn't Know Why He Was Singled Out

Brandon Raub

Brandon Raub, the former Marine taken into custody after federal agents questioned him about anti-government Facebook posts, gave an interview from a Virginia psychiatric ward yesterday.Raub spoke with radio host Adam Kokesh after being ordered to “up to 30 days [of] further confinement” for evaluation of his mental health at a psychiatric hospital.



Raub said that he is being treated “very well” and has not been given any medication at John Randolph Psychiatric Hospital in Hopewell, Va.

He also said that he was open about his Facebook posts and that he is “truly not sure” why he was singled out.

Raub – who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a sergeant with the 1st Platoon, Charlie Co., 4th Combat Engineer Battalion – found the situation “extremely ironic” because he was considering reenlisting in the Marine Corps.

Asked if his situation should be a cause for concern, Raub said: “There’s plenty of information for the American people to be concerned without me. If you study the rampant abuse of power from various federal agencies and what’s going with the increasing police state right now – and look at it with an open mind – you can quickly see what’s going on.”

