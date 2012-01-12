It Took An Illinois Player 15 Seconds To Drain A Crazy Three-Pointer, Block A Shot And Beat Ohio State

Illinois won a big game against No. 5 Ohio State last night in Champagne.



The hero was Brandon Paul — who had 43 points on 11-15 shooting in the 79-74 win.

Paul iced the game in the final minute, when he drained a three-pointer with an OSU defender draped all over him and then swapped away a Jared Sullinger shot on the other end.

Here’s the video:

