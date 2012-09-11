Brandon McCarthy's Hilarious Tweets Prove He's Recovering From His Scary Accident

Andrew Tredinnick
Brandon McCarthy A's line drive to head

Oakland A’s pitcher Brandon McCarthy had surgery five days ago to relieve pressure from his brain after being struck by a line drive directly above his right ear.Thankfully, McCarthy has shown us positive signs of his recovery from his Twitter account. He seems to be in good spirits.

It started with his first tweet, three days after undergoing surgery.

And his banter with other athletes and commentators was amusing.

