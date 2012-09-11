Brandon McCarthy's Hilarious Tweets Prove He's Recovering From His Scary Accident

Photo: FOX Sports West

Oakland A’s pitcher Brandon McCarthy had surgery five days ago to relieve pressure from his brain after being struck by a line drive directly above his right ear.Thankfully, McCarthy has shown us positive signs of his recovery from his Twitter account. He seems to be in good spirits.



It started with his first tweet, three days after undergoing surgery.

“Crazy about this children’s tylenol, can’t believe they give it to kids.” — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 8, 2012

The good news in all of this, is that I set up my fantasy lineups beforehand. So there shall be no excuses at this point. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 8, 2012

And his banter with other athletes and commentators was amusing.

@buster_espn he is also frequently peeing into a bucket located next to his bed — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 10, 2012

