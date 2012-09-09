A's Pitcher Still In 'Life-Threatening' Situation Three Days After Being Hit In Head With Line Drive

Photo: FOX Sports West

It has been three days since Oakland A’s pitcher Brandon McCarthy was hit in the head by a line drive, and according to the A’s trainer, McCarthy remains in a “life-threatening” situation, but is showing “great progress” (via ESPN.com)…“It’s brain surgery,” [A’s athletic trainer Nick] Paparesta said. “It’s life-threatening. At any possible moment, something could go wrong. He could have a complication. Absolutely…We’re coming up on day three (Saturday), so by the evening time, there’s still the possibility of reoccurring or increase of swelling back again…If that happens, they can do different measures or techniques to keep that down. He’s not out of the woods, but he’s showing great progress.”



McCarthy was struck on the right side of his head by line drive off of the bat of Erick Aybar of the Los Angeles Angels. He walked off the field under his own power, but suffered an epidural hemorrhage, brain contusion, and skull fracture and needed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

